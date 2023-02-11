PARADE INFO: Krewe of Aquarius

The Krewe of Aquarius takes to the street of Houma this evening, February 11, 2023, starting at 6pm on the traditional westside route.

Racquel Turner-Porter reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius. A Houma native and Thibodaux resident, she has been a krewe member five years and is a rider on the Twisted Sistas float. She and her husband, Michael Porter Jr., have one son, Micah Porter, who is a Page this year! Racquel is the daughter of Matesa Marshall and Timothy Turner.

Aquarius is an all-women’s krewe, with 769 members. “Aquarius Goes to Work” is this year’s theme. The parade features 29 floats. Marching bands in the parade include Oaklawn Junior High, Grand Caillou Middle and Central Lafourche and Morgan City high schools.

All Hail Queen Aquarius and her royal court!