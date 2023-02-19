PARADE INFO: Krewe of Chronos

The Krewe of Chronos will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 on the City of Thibodaux route, following the Krewe of Cleophas. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon.

King Chronos LXIX is Dr. Chad Michael Dugas. Queen Chronos LXIX is Miss Marlo Elizabeth Rodrigue.

Queen Chronos LXIX Marlo Rodrigue is the daughter of Gregory Rodrigue and Stephanie and James Pizzolatto. She graduated in 2018 from Edward Douglas White High School, where she was a four-year member of the Cardinalette Dance Team and participated in clubs such as Campus Ministry, Key Club, Sisters in Christ, and Student Council. Marlo then pursued her dreams of attending Louisiana State University, graduating in August 2022 with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. She spent all four years of college as an active member of Delta Zeta sorority and is now a proud alumna.

Shortly after graduating, Marlo opened the first retail location for her clothing store MAREM in Baton Rouge alongside her best friend and business partner, Emily. They co-founded MAREM as an online boutique in 2020, and now it is Marlo’s full-time job. She considers MAREM her proudest achievement and greatest joy. When she’s not at the store, Marlo enjoys spending time with friends and family, unwinding with a good podcast, and playing with her black cat, Chanel.

The Queen would like to dedicate her reign to her late grandfather, Gerard Rodrigue Sr. He instilled a deep love for Mardi Gras in Marlo at a very young age, and that passion only grew during her time as a Chronos maid in 2017. Marlo knows he is smiling down on her now, prouder than ever and ready to cheer on her reign. Marlo has stayed active in the Krewe’s events since serving as a maid six years ago, and she considers the Chronos ball her favorite day of the year. For the past four years, she has ridden in the Chronos parade, serving as maid float captain twice. Reigning as Queen Chronos this year means everything to her. She would like to thank her parents and the Krewe for the opportunity of a lifetime. She gives glory to God as she believes that every good and perfect gift comes from above. Marlo prays everyone has a safe Mardi Gras and makes memories they’ll look back on forever!

Dr. Dugas is an interventional cardiologist and a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana. He is a graduate of Thibodaux High School and an inductee of the school’s Hall of Fame. He subsequently earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Dr. Dugas’s medical training began at LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans where he earned his medical doctorate while serving as class president and receiving the Dean’s Award upon graduation for his leadership, compassion, and efforts to benefit his class. He then completed an internship in internal medicine at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. After a year of training in diagnostic imaging, Dr. Dugas completed an internal medicine residency at LSU Health Sciences Center Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital in Baton Rouge. He continued his studies at the Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute in New Orleans, where he completed his fellowship in cardiovascular disease. Lastly, Dr. Dugas completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Dr. Dugas is a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and holds board certifications in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, and interventional cardiology. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.

Dr. Dugas has been recognized by his peers as one of the top interventional cardiologists in the state of Louisiana from 2020 until present by Castle Connelly. He served as medical director of cardiovascular services at Thibodaux Regional Health System from 2019-2022. Under his clinical leadership, Thibodaux Regional was recognized nationally as a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital in 2019 and 2020 by Watson Health and as the #1 hospital in Louisiana for medical excellence in cardiac care in 2022 by Quantros CareChex.

Dr. Dugas extends a tremendous amount of gratitude to his wonderful family for supporting him during his reign – particularly his longtime girlfriend Stacy Hubbell for her ongoing love, support, and devotion to him and his two amazing sons, Gavin and Ethan Dugas.

Royal Maids this year are: