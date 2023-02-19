PARADE INFO: Krewe of Cleophas

The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 on the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30pm.

This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is a co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that started parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.

Reigning as this year’s royalty will be SFC Bobby Bergeron and Amy Hebert.

SFC Bergeron is a native and resident of Thibodaux. He is married to the former Heather Adams and father of three, grandfather of one, son of Mary Ann Hebert Benoit, stepson of the late Morris Benoit and son of the late Randolph Bergeron, Sr. SC Bergeron served his country in the US Army from 1987-1991, was deployed to Operation Desert Shield/Storm and is currently in the LA National Guard, life time member of the VFW. This is his majesty’s seventh year in the krewe.

Miss Hebert is a native and resident of Choctaw, LA and daughter of the late Toby and Margaret Laiche Hebert. She has been an active member with the krewe for seven years. Amy is a volunteer firefighter and serves as a first responder with the Choctaw Fire Department where she has been Chairperson for several of the departments fairs and fundraising events for the last 10 years.