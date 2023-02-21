PARADE INFO: Krewe of Houmas

The Krewe of Houmas will rule over Mardi Gras Day on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, with their parade beginning at 12:30pm along the traditional Houma westside route. This year’s theme is Vacation Destinations.

Founded in 1946, The Krewe of Houmas is Terrebonne Parish’s oldest Carnival Club. The Krewe of Houmas first paraded in 1947. King Houmas I was John Foolkes and Queen Houmas I was Gloria Babin. Unlike today’s Kings that are selected by the Krewe members, King Foolkes was elected from a ballot of candidates placed in the Houma Daily Courier.

For years, the Krewe rented floats (and even riding costumes) from clubs in New Orleans. To get to Houma, the floats were put on barges and sent down the Intracoastal Canal. In those days, the route started in East Houma and crossed into West Houma over the Intracoastal Waterway over the Main Street Bridge. Revelers could watch the parade on either side of town or take in a special view from their boats sitting in the Intracoastal.

King Houmas LXXVII is Tony Herques. Queen Houmas LXXVII is Miss Emily Cazayoux

Maids are Emma Grace Adams, Mallory Jeanne Serigne, Laura Morrison Seibert, Elizabeth Dixie Lee, Logan Melissa Hamilton, Katharine Elizabeth Calongne, Laura Julianne Hamilton, and Alexandra Elise Pitre.

Dukes are Mark Anthony LaPlume, Craig Wade, Jerry Ledet, Tillman Luke Jr., Tim Domangue, Lance Richard, Rory Messick and Michael John Valluzzo.

Pages are Miss Rae Aimee’ Danos, Miss Savannah Kathleen O’Dowd, Miss Marie Louise Morvant, Master John Michael Valluzzo, Master Luke Michael Valluzzo, Master Michael “Mack” Bond.

Scroll Bearers and Miss Valentina Ione Stark and Mr. Foster James Daigle.

Parade Captain is Joe Boudreaux, Ball and Tableau Captain is Jarred Danos. President is John Breaux, and Extravaganza Captain is John Casey.

March bands in this year’s parade include: Langston University Marching Pride Band, LSU Tiger Rag Alumni Marching Band, Vandebilt Catholic High School, Nicholls State University, St. Helena CCA, South Terrebonne High School, Ferriday High School, Istrouma High School, and Evergreen Junior High School.

The Krewe of Houmas will once again conclude the Mardi Gras season as the only krewe to roll our entire parade through the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center with a large Party to follow. We invite our community to come enjoy our parade and pass a good time at our 2023 Extravaganza!

Tickets can be purchased HERE.