PARADE INFO: Krewe of Hyacinthians

The Krewe of Hyacinthians will parade today, Sunday, February 12, 2023, beginning at 12:30pm. Queen Hyacinth LXXII Heidi Saint and the King of the Krewe of Hyacinthians David Saint reign as royalty over the club.

The Krewe of Hyacinthians is the oldest women’s carnival club in Terrebonne Parish, founded in 1951. The purpose of the Club is to have fun, promote the Carnival spirit and afford the opportunity for any member to be queen.

Over the last 72 years, the Club has grown to 485 members. We take pride in our unique themes and detailed costumes. The Krewe of Hyacinthians features a specialty throw, custom decorated sunglasses. Each member hand decorates the sunglasses to hand to lucky members of the viewing public. This year, Hyacinthians Throws a Party! Look for brightly colored neon throws, club beads, cups and more! The ladies of the Krewe of Hyacinthians will be so bright, their specialty item will be custom, hand-decorated sunglasses! The sunglasses are sure to become a collector’s item for lucky parade goers. We also feature sustainable throws made from wood. New this year for our children are custom coloring books featuring sketches of costumes and floats drawn by member Shawn Heck.

Captain’s Float will lead the way with a live band, The Caniacs, to help kick off the Party!

There are 17 throwing floats and four marching bands: H.L. Bourgeois High School, Terrebonne High School, Houma Junior High School, and Vandebilt Catholic High School.

CASA of Terrebonne Volunteer of the Year, the Very Special Miss Louisiana Ambassador 2023, and Miss Louisiana USA Sylvia Masters will also be honored in the parade.