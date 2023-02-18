PARADE INFO: Krewe of Mardi Gras

The Krewe of Mardi Gras celebrates “Mardi Gras on the Eastside” as they hit the streets on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6pm.

The 350 member krewe is made up of men and women. There are 17 floats this year. Bands include White Castle High School, Ellender Memorial High School, Oaklawn Junior High and Grand Caillou Middle School.

This year’s royalty include the King of the Krewe of Mardi Gras EJ Zeringue and Queen of the Krewe of Mardi Gras Ashley Zeringue. Dukes this year are AJ Bonvillain and Lee Landry. Maids this year are Rose Scott, Sandy Bonvillain, Susan Rogers, and Tamera Billiot. Pages are Jacob Zeringue, Myra Zeringue, Sophie Miller and Beau Miller. Parade Captain is SP LaRussa.