PARADE INFO: Krewe of Terreanians

Keep Terrebonne Beautiful to host Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up
February 19, 2023
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Cleophas
February 19, 2023

The Krewe of Terreanians represents the “Heartbeat of America” as they take to the streets of Houma on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 12:30pm.


 

The 565-member, all male krewe features 25 throwing floats and eight marching bands to include: Vandebilt Catholic High School, Terrebonne High School, Lutcher High School, H.L. Bourgeois High School, Franklin High School, West St. Mary High School, Evergreen Junior High, and Grand Caillou Junior High School.

 

King Terre LXXIII Hunter Parra and Queen Terre LXXIII Katie Davis will reign over this year’s parade. Dukes are Derek Bonvillain, Britt Cavalier, John Poiencot, Sammy Poiencot, Pel Price and Tim Stevens. Maids are Ellie Bourgeois, Emma Bourgeois, Gracie Davis, Hannah Leonard, Grace McNamara, Madison Pontiff. Pages to their majesties are Camille Bergeron, Lucy Cavalier, Gabrielle Gray, Ella Parra, Mia Parra, and Emma Songy. Captain of the Parade is Jay Schexnayder and Captain of the Ball is Charles Kornegay.

 

 

 

King Hunter Parra
Queen Katie Davis
Tim Stevens

Sammy Poiencot
Pel Price
Derek Bonvillain

Britt Cavalier
John Poiencot
Hannah Leonard

Gracie Davis
Madison Pontiff
Grace McNamara

Emma Bourgeois
Ellie Bourgeois
Lucy Cavalier

Mia Parra
Emma Songy
Gabrielle Gray

Ella Parra
Camille Bergeron
Charles Kornegay-Ball Captain

Jay Schexnayder-Parade Captain

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

February 19, 2023

PARADE INFO: Krewe of Chronos

Read more