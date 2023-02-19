PARADE INFO: Krewe of Terreanians

The Krewe of Terreanians represents the “Heartbeat of America” as they take to the streets of Houma on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 12:30pm.

The 565-member, all male krewe features 25 throwing floats and eight marching bands to include: Vandebilt Catholic High School, Terrebonne High School, Lutcher High School, H.L. Bourgeois High School, Franklin High School, West St. Mary High School, Evergreen Junior High, and Grand Caillou Junior High School.

King Terre LXXIII Hunter Parra and Queen Terre LXXIII Katie Davis will reign over this year’s parade. Dukes are Derek Bonvillain, Britt Cavalier, John Poiencot, Sammy Poiencot, Pel Price and Tim Stevens. Maids are Ellie Bourgeois, Emma Bourgeois, Gracie Davis, Hannah Leonard, Grace McNamara, Madison Pontiff. Pages to their majesties are Camille Bergeron, Lucy Cavalier, Gabrielle Gray, Ella Parra, Mia Parra, and Emma Songy. Captain of the Parade is Jay Schexnayder and Captain of the Ball is Charles Kornegay.