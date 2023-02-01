Southdown Plantation to host Mardi Gras Kick-Off event

Southdown Plantation is hosting their very first Mardi Gras Kick-Off event at their gift shop on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. “This is our first time putting on this event and we are so excited,” said Assistant Director of Southdown Plantation Celeste Landry. “It is going to be a great way for us to bring attention to Southdown Plantation and give the community a good time before Mardi Gras.”

The Mardi Gras Kick-Off is set to include lots of fun activities for kids and families, including a reading of a book on the history of Mardi Gras and king cakes. There will also be a king cake tasting from stores from all across Terrebonne Parish, including Rouses, Cannatas, and several local bakeries. “Participants can taste all of the cakes and vote for their favorite ones,” said Landry.

Houma Floats will also be donating a float for attendees to see and enjoy up close. “The Terrebonne Parish Police Department will also be in attendance to give demonstrations for the kids on Mardi Gras safety,” Landry told the Houma Times. “They’ll be going over parade route and float safety, what to do, what not to do, and how to stay safe on Mardi Gras while having a great time,” said Landry.

Landry also talked about how events like this are not only a way to have fun, but to also put the spotlight on Southdown Plantation’s mission. “We want the community to know that we are not just here to give tours,” said Landry. “We are preserving our Parish’s history as much as possible, and events like the Mardi-Gras Kick-Off helps us do just that.” For more information about the Mardi Gras Kick-Off, contact Celeste Landry at (985) 851-0154.





