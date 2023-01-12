St. Bernadette Catholic School presents the Krewe of Pandas 2023 Royal Court, and the 30th Annual Krewe of Pandas Parade!

January 12, 2023

Join St. Bernadette Catholic School as they celebrate Carnival season, with their annual, family friendly parade. The parade will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., and is open to the public. The celebration will feature St. Bernadette’s kindergarten classes parading in their decorated power-wheel floats, the Krewe of Pandas Royal Court and Grand Marshall, marching bands, throws, and more!

The members of the Krewe of Pandas 2023 Royal court include:


King – Everette Talbot
Queen – Karoline Carbajal
Duke (KP) – Jinn Chaegsungnoen

Maid (KP) – Khloe Blanchard
Duke (KM) – Reid Dupre
Maid (KM) – Ayva Landry

The 2023 Grand Marshall:

Grand Marshall Dr. Mark Williams, Ed.D.

St. Bernadette Catholic School is located at 309 Funderburk Ave. in Houma. The parade will take place in Broadmoor Subdivision near St. Bernadette Catholic School. The parade will start at the school on B Street, follow Funderburk Ave, A Street, Mire St., E Street and then Kenney Street back to school.


STAFF
