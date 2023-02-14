Terreanians’ Yacht float to throw 18K speciality captain’s hats

This year, the local Krewe of Terreanians’ Yacht float will be throwing 18,000 speciality captain’s hats embroidered with their logo for the Mardi Gras crowd during their parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.!

“Ever since we came up with the yacht theme in 2014, we have been using captain’s hats as throws,” said float captain Ben Robichaux. “We began to notice that people in the crowd really loved them, and everyone wanted one, but we would always run out during the parade. So this year, we placed a bulk order for 18,000 speciality embroidered ones.”

Robichaux talked about how excited the Krewe is to see how people in the crowd like these new throws, alongside their classic beads, footballs, and rubber fishing baits. “We are all really looking forward to throwing these new captains hats,” said Robichaux. “Hopefully people really like them and we can keep this tradition going!” Robichaux also expressed what a great group of guys make up the members of the yacht float, and how he couldn’t be more honored to keep the captain’s hat tradition alive with them.

Krewe of Terreanians rides through Houma on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 12:00 p.m. The Yacht float will be the fourth float to ride in the parade, so come out early and see if you can catch a captain’s hat!











