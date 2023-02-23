The Ancient and Mystic Krewe of Tootsie Roll Crowns 2023 Grand Champion Band, awards nine others

The Ancient and Mystic Krewe of Tootsie Roll, founded in 2019, crowned the H.L. Bourgeois High School Marching Sensation from the Braves Reservation and the Royals Colorgaurd as their 2023 Marching Band Grand Champion at the conclusion of the 2023 Mardi Gras season in Houma. The Marching Sensation competed in four parades – the Krewe of Hercules, The Krewe of Hyacinthians, The Krewe of Aphrodite, and the Krewe of Terreaneans. After wrapping up their Mardi Gras season in Houma, the Marching Sensation traveled to Orlando, Florida to participate in parades at Universal Studios Amusement Park. The Marching Sensation is under the direction of Tyler Wiggins, Director of Bands and Michael Francis, Assistant Director of Bands. The Marching Sensation is under the field direction of Drum Majors Isabella Chauvin, Sophia Naquin, and Caleb Rowland. During the 2022-2023 school year, the Marching Sensation competed in many competitions including the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands where they scored Superior ratings in Color Gaurd, Percussion, Drum Major, and Overall Band. They also placed 9th overall in a field of 36 of Louisiana’s most talented marching units. The band is also the current Reserve Grand Champions of the Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Competition held in Lake Charles, LA, and the Fete` de Musique Marching Band Competition held at Central LaFourche High School.

In addition to Best Band and Grand Champion Awards, the Krewe of Tootsie Roll also asks the public for help in awarding the People’s Choice Award. Voting for the People’s Choice went live on Facebook just before the start of the Krewe of Hercules Parade and concluded at 3:00p.m. on Mardi Gras Day. With 408 votes, the Patriot Brigade of Ellender Memorial High School took him their 3rd People’s Choice award in 3 years!

The Ancient and Mystic Krewe of Tootsie Roll also awarded the following “Best Band” awards at each parade:

Krewe of Hercules: H.L. Bourgeois High School’s Marching Sensation from the Braves Reservation