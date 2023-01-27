Voisin brings Mardi Gras to life with 80 murals in Downtown Houma

Local muralist Kassie Voisin is bringing Mardi Gras cheer to Downtown Houma one window at a time!

Voisin is currently working on a full-time project to paint 80 Mardi Gras-themed windows in Downtown Houma in preparation for the carnival celebrations. “I am so lucky to get to do something I love, and connect with the community in this way,” said Voisin as she put finishing touches on her mural detailing Houma’s Mardi Gras parade schedule on the window of JL Salon. The Terrebonne Parish native has worked as a professional muralist in the Houma area for nine years, and she has been an artist since she graduated high school.

Voisin will be out painting Mardi Gras murals in downtown Houma for the next two weeks and welcomes anyone to drive by and see her artwork. “Art is so important, and we need more people in Terrebonne Parish sharing their work,” said Voisin. “I want to inspire the next generation of artists to continue pursuing what they love.” Following the completion of her Mardi Gras series, Voisin will begin working on a project to repaint the planters surrounding Government Tower, continuing to fulfill her passion for bringing art to the Houma community.

If you are interested in seeing more of Voisin’s work, viewing her merchandise, or commissioning her to paint a mural, visit her Facebook Murals by Kassie Voisin.