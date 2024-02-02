Aquarius, Tee Caillou parades have been officially rescheduled

Wayne “Yonz” SavoieFebruary 2, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to update the community of changes to the current Mardi Gras season schedule, due to inclement weather believed to affect Terrebonne Parish on Saturday, February 3rd. All parades scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd, have been officially cancelled.
As a result of the weather, the Krewe of Tee Caillou will no longer ride this Saturday, February 3rd, and has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 10th, at 11:00 am. The route for the Krewe of Tee Caillou will remain the same.
Additionally, the Krewe of Aquarius will no longer ride this Saturday, February 3rd, and has rescheduled to ride behind the Krewe of Titans, on Sunday, February 4th.
Sheriff Soignet certainly understands the disappointment felt by some, but the decision was made out of necessity for the safety of all.