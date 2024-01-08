Cajun Enterprises celebrates 35th year in business this Mardi Gras Season

Cajun Enterprises has been providing the community with all-things Mardi Gras since they first opened their doors 35 years ago!

Cajun Enterprises was founded in 1989 by owners Beverly and Cecil Bergeron to share their love of Carnival season with the community. After 25 years of successful operation, the Bergeron’s three children Karen, Kathy, and James chose to continue the family legacy and have guided the business to where it is today.

“Back in 1989, my dad was riding with the Krewe of Hercules and he had a thought to open a bead business here. He started out Cajun Enterprises with three beads on a pegboard,” explained Karen Chrisholm, one of Bergeron’s daughters. “He worked very hard to build relationships and make connections during his time as owner, and the business just kept growing from there.”

Cajun Enterprises is a seasonal operation, with market purchasing and set-up beginning in September and October, and doors opening in January at the start of Carnival season. The local shop sells a variety of everything needed for a fun Mardi Gras, including beads, speciality and light-up throws and toys, masks, flags, jewelry, bags, men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, and more.

If you are in need of items for Mardi Gras 2024, be sure to keep it local and visit Cajun Enterprises. As the company says on their Facebook, “Buying local supports your community. Some businesses come and go and take their dollars with them, but we are here to proudly serve you.”

Cajun Enterprises is located at 127 N Van Avenue in Houma, and is open all of Mardi Gras season Monday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. For more information, and to stay tuned to what they have in stock, please visit their Facebook or website.