Carnival Time on the Bayou

By Tara Morvant

Don your best purple, green and gold for a celebration where you’re sure to ‘pass a good time’ – it’s almost Carnival Time!

Being host to the second largest celebration in Louisiana, we’re experts at letting the good times roll sha, and this year, we are ready to deliver another season filled with intoxicating culture and fun for all ages!

Louisiana’s Bayou Country is the perfect location to get your Mardi Gras fill in an environment that is safe and more conducive to families. The large stretch of parade routes allow for bigger crowds with more leg room, free and easy designated parking areas, and affordable dining options. Whether you are enjoying the spectacle of a late-night celebration with one of our evening parades or making a day out of tailgating with one of our world-famous King Cakes during a daytime parade, it’s good fun for everyone, all day long!

Sure, we have over 13 krewes that parade five miles along the bayou from Southland Mall down passed the Courthouse, and yes, we start parading two whole weeks before Fat Tuesday even arrives, but down in Bayou Country, we are known for doing it big. Experience an atmosphere that is nothing short of electric as cheering crowds gather to catch beads, cups, doubloons and other fun items from our festive New Orleans’ style double-decker floats drawn in lights with all the familiar tunes of carnival season bursting through the speakers. All you need to enjoy yourself is hold your hands up and yell “throw me somethin’ mister!”