Explore Houma and Downtown Jeaux to host “King Cake Brunch on the Plaza”

Explore Houma and Downtown Jeaux are celebrating Mardi Gras with a special King Cake Brunch on the Plaza!

Brunch lovers are invited to come out to the Rotary Centennial Plaza in Downtown Houma on Saturday, February 10, 2024 for live music, Bloody Marys, bottomless mimosas, a breakfast buffet, a champagne balloon arch for photos, and a variety of free king cake samples.

“We put this together in the past few days as a way to celebrate Mardi Gras on the Plaza,” said Tommy Guarisco with Downtown Jeaux. “We are excited to use the Plaza for something really spectacular to have a great morning. There is a parade on the other side of town that Saturday, so we wanted to give people a fun place to enjoy some good food before that event.”

Reservations are required for the event. Participants may book one of two time slots, either 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m, or 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. To reserve your spot, please call (985) 346-6662. Prices are as follows: