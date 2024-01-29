Fauntleroy’s Fixins wins 1st Place at Bayou King Cake Fesitval

Congratulations to Fauntleroy’s Fixins, who placed 1st at the Bayou King Cake Festival this past Saturday!

Spahr’s Downtown Thibodaux came in 2nd, and Cajun Pecan House came in 3rd. Prizes were provided by GATR Coolers and Rouses Markets. The 2024 Bayou King Cake Festival featured king cakes from 47 local bakeries, live music, and kid’s corner, and more.

“Where to even begin to find the words to express the overwhelming joy and gratitude in our hearts right now would be impossible. Thank you so much to the organizers of the Bayou King Cake Festival for being so wonderful and creating a space for all of us to gather and showcase our products,” reads a Facebook post Emily Albares, owner of Fauntleroy’s Fixins. “I would not be here today if it weren’t for all the love and support I’ve received from my parents, siblings, gamily, and friends. I’ve dreamed of being where I am today. So many late nights. So many 15 hour days. So much work has gone into making a product that I am so proud of.”

The Bayou King Cake Festival is an event in support Lafourche Parish Public Schools and teachers, and is hosted by The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF). LEF was founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders who recognize that the strength of the community depends on the enrichment of public education.

Mark your calendars for February 15, 2025 for the next LOUISIANA King Cake Festival! For more information and photos, please visit their Facebook page.