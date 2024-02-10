Gallery: The Krewe of Pandas celebrate 31st parade!

The St. Bernadette Catholic School Krewe of Pandas 2024 and their Royal Court had their 31st annual parade this Friday, February 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m!

“We are ready to kick off our 31st year with the Krewe of Pandas Parade! Kindergarteners are the center of the parade, riding in their fully decorated, one of a kind, motorized vehicles or wagons,” explained Emily Peerson, Kindergarten teacher. “7th grade students also participate in the parade by wearing various costumes and helping our kindergarteners. Advertisements about our special event grow larger with every year, ranging from various local TV and radio stations to newspapers and magazines. We have had local celebrities, bands, dance teams, mascots, and many more participate in our parade! We are excited to see so many people come out and enjoy the experience!”

The 2024 Krewe of Pandas Royal Court members are: