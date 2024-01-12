King Cake Reimagined 2024: A new side of king cake-styled food and drink options

Lafourche Animal Shelter seeking “Freeze Fosters” for pets ahead of the weekend’s cold weatherJanuary 12, 2024
The tradition of the king cake is believed to have been brought to Louisiana by the French in the 1800’s. The oval shaped cake is decorated in the colors of carnival, usually with purple, green and gold sugar crystals.
Arguably the best part of Mardi Gras, this delicious dessert has been reimagined by some of the best bakeries and restaurants in the industry. Each location boasts it’s own recipe or twist on the Carnival favorite.
While this list is in no way all conclusive, we hope to provide you with a few of our office favorites and welcome you to submit your own favorites! Or better yet, bring us one to sample!
Grady V’s: Chef Ashlyn’s King Cake Bread Pudding and the King Cake Burger! This cheddar cheese and bacon burger is served with an iced and sugared Brioche bun. They are also serving the Les Bons Temps Tini!
Cajun Meat Market: Boudin King Cakes. These cakes come stuffed with Pork Boudin, mixed with pepperjack cheese, topped with either pepper jelly and bacon OR Steens syrup and cracklin dust.
Sweet Envy: King Cake Croffles
Runneth Over: King Cake Latte
La Carreta: Mardi Gras cocktails: Vieux Carre King Cake ‘Tini, Second Line Rita, Mambo Rita, Carnival Time Rita
Spahrs Seafood: King Cake Beignets
PJ’s Coffee: King Cake Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam
Mr. Ronnie’s: King Cake donuts
Rouses: Savory King Cakes are BACK! Muffaletta: Olive salad & Italian meats with cheese sauce & sesame seed topping. Crawfish: House made crawfish mix stuffing with cheese drizzle. Boudin: Rouses Pepperjack Boudin stuffing with Bacon topping and Steen’s syrup for drizzling
Boutique Dominique: Sweet Potato King Cakes
New York Bagel: King Cake pancakes
Bourgeois Meat Market: Chef Nathan’s Bourgeois Boudin King Cake
Zack’s: King Cake Shake and Sundae. Also offering Colors of Mardi Gras milkshakes.
Bertino’s Best Bakery: Chix de Femme King Cake