Krewe des Couyons Family Mardi Gras moves parade time

Influencers: Hunt Downer – Sponsored ContentFebruary 1, 2024
KREWE DES COUYONS FAMILY MARDI GRAS MOVED TO 11 AM
Due to the inclement weather forecasted for our area Saturday, February 3rd, our parade committee has decided to move the start of our parade to 11 AM from its originally scheduled 1 PM roll time through the town of Golden Meadow. LCEC would like to thank our community partners for accommodating this schedule change. Riders should monitor our “Krewe des Couyons” facebook group for updates on the schedule for the day.