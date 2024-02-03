Krewe des Couyons postpones parade

Gunshots fired in downtown Houma during parade; No one injured from the shooting
February 3, 2024
From the Krewe des Couyons:
Our parade committee has decided to postpone the Krewe Des Couyons Parade to a later date. We will announce a new date pending approval from the Town of Golden Meadow. Thanks.
The Benefit for Mitch Matherne will still be happening today in the park at 1pm! Come out and enjoy the music and great food! Bring a chair!

