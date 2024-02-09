Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates A Blast From the Past!

The Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates their 41st year with the theme “A Blast From the Past” as their parade rolls on Friday, February 9, 2024 starting at 6pm.

Queen Aphrodite XLI Crystal Bergeron will reign over the parade, with her Maids Sherrie Cavalier, Abbie Todd, Sheri Bardeleben, Allison Wallace, Monica Folse and Scheon Lyons. Pages to her majesty are Reagan McElroy, Ava Dupre, Zoey Lewis and Brooklyn Price. Parade Captain is Parrish Valure and Ball Captain is Stephanie Lovell.

The all-ladies krewe is 500 members strong, with 20 throwing floats! The Grand Marshal is Jason Derouen, known as the Cajun Ninja. The parade features marching bands from H.L. Bourgeois, Evergreen Junior High, South Terrebonne, and Lacache Montegut Middle School.