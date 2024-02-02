Krewe of Aquarius celebrates 30 years!

The Krewe of Aquarius is celebrating their 30th anniversary!

The parade has been moved to Sunday, February 4, 2024. They will follow the Krewes of Hyacinthians and Titans on the traditional westside route.

Liz Twiner reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius.

Aquarius is an all-women’s krewe, with over 750 members. The parade features 29 floats.

All Hail Queen Aquarius and her royal court!