Krewe of Aquarius celebrates 30 years!

The Krewe of Aquarius is celebrating their 30th anniversary!

The parade has been moved to Sunday, February 4, 2024. They will follow the Krewes of Hyacinthians and Titans on the traditional westside route.

Liz Twiner reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius.


Aquarius is an all-women’s krewe, with over 750 members. The parade features 29 floats.

All Hail Queen Aquarius and her royal court!

Queen Liz Twiner
Maid Alina Bourg
Maid Chelsea Davis

Maid Debbie Naquin
Maid Joanna Brien
Page Aria Bourque

Page Ava Authement
Page Connie Ronquillo
Page Ragen Twiner

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

