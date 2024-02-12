Krewe of Christopher celebrates 70 years!

The Krewe of Christopher is celebrating their 70th anniversary!

In 1953, members of a local Knight of Columbus sought to bring Mardi Gras to the community of Thibodaux. The Knights patron was Christopher Columbus, a devote Catholic and discoverer of America, thus the Krewe of Christopher being formed. To this day the Krewe continues the tradition of presenting a first class tableau and ball to our community and its families along with participating in local community events throughout the year to foster the long standing traditions of the Krewe.

The Krewe of Christopher will hold their Royal Tableau on Lundi Gras, Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. The krewe of 145 members does not parade.

Krewe of Christopher LXX is represented by King Christopher LXX Thomas Rhorer Bonvillain and Queen Christopher LXX Grace Helen Landry.

Pages to the King are Master Ridge Michael Chiasson, and Master Thomas Stephen Mullett. Pages to the Queen are Miss Quinn Elizabeth Bonvillain and Miss Frances Marie LeBlanc.

Krewe of Christopher LXX Dukes and Maids are:

Maid Miss Amanda Richard and Duke Mr. Jacob Richard; Maid Miss Corinne Boudreaux and Duke Mr. Kent Lirette; Maid Miss Mila Hillman and Duke Dr. Allen Strander; Maid Miss Elizabeth Hebert and Duke Mr. Timothy Gallagher; Maid Miss Camille Richard and Duke M.r Nathan Richard; Maid Miss Hailey Veazie and Duke Mr. William Lesjak; Maid Miss Kathleen Callagy and Duke Mr J. Christopher Erny; and Maid Miss Moly Callais and Duke Mr. Ricky Bonvillain.