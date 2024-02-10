Krewe of Chronos celebrates “Carnival’s Songful Celebrations, The Music of Mardi Gras”

The Krewe of Chronos will be celebrating “Carnival’s Songful Celebrations, The Music of Mardi Gras” as they parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 on the City of Thibodaux route, following the Krewe of Cleophas. The parade will begins and ends at Nicholls. (Due to weather, the parades will begin 30 mins earlier. Cleophas will roll at noon, and Chronos at around 1:30pm.)

The krewe is made up of 200 members. The parade features 12 throwing floats and four Marching Bands: Nicholls State University, E.D.White Catholic High School, Assumption High School, and Donaldsonville High School.

King Chronos LXX is Albert Joseph Waguespack, Jr. Queen Chronos LXX is Miss Isabel Catherine Boudreaux.

This year’s Dukes are Dr. Blain Arthurs, Mr. Samuel Oriol, Mr. Travis Landry, Mr. Brian Rodrigue, Mr. Joshua Luft, Mr. Timothy Dietz, Mr. Clint Smith, and Mr. Matthew Newchurch. Maids are Miss Emily Arthurs, Miss Kirsten Oriol, Miss Ellie Landry, Miss Ellie Rodrigue, Miss Michaela Luft, Miss Caroline Dietz, Miss Mary Kate Smith, and Miss Kate Newchurch. Pages are Emma Teasley, Adelaide Waguespack, Tate Waguespack, Eli Teasley, Colt Davis, and Anelie Landry. Parade Captain and Ball Captain are Mark LaHaye and Joshua “Bubba” Hebert.