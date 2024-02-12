Krewe of Cleopatra parades on Lundi Gras under the theme “Throw Me Something, Mister!”

Ellender Memorial Baseball team to host first home game since Hurricane IdaFebruary 12, 2024
The Krewe of Cleopatra will parade though Houma led by Queen Cleopatra XXXVII Melissa Granier under the theme “Throw Me Something, Mister” The parade will roll at 6 p.m. on February 12, 2024 and will feature 707 members on 22 floats. The parade also features five marching bands: Houma Junior High, South Terrebonne, Oaklawn Junior High, South Plaquemines High, and University of West Alabama.
This year’s Ladies-in-Waiting are Kendra Foret, Lacy Eddins, Katie Eddins, and Kelly Kraemer. Captains are Karen Rhodes and Karla Yelverton.
The Krewe of Cleopatra own their Queen’s float; it will be debuted this year after being refurbished and repainted by Houma Float Rentals!