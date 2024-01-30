Krewe of Houmas to host 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Extravaganza

The Krewe of Houmas Extravaganza is returning to Terrebonne Parish for the 3rd year in a row– as the only party in the area to culminate the entire Mardi Gras Season on Fat Tuesday.

Community members are invited to dress in parade attire and come to the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center at 4:00 p.m. on Mardi Gras (Tuesday, February 13, 2024) to get set up and await the entrance of Mardi Gras Main Event, the Krewe of Houmas Parade! Floats arrive around 6:00 p.m. and parade through the Civic Center, complete with confetti, throws, and laser lighting. After the parade, the Krewe of Houmas will continue its tradition of provide live music from the Atlanta Party Band, food, and refreshments for everyone to enjoy.

“This is really something unique that we are bringing to the community,” said Extravaganza Captain John Casey. “We are the only krewe that runs their entire parade through the Civic Center– it’s a really great event that is continuing to grow every year. I don’t know anywhere else in the area where you buy a ticket on Fat Tuesday and get to enjoy a DJ, a pre-band, an entire Mardi Gras parade, a 3 straight hours of live music, and fully covered food and beverage. It’s just a great time for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets are $75 and are all-inclusive, including unlimited access to the food buffet and alcohol bars. Tickets may be purchased here. Please note that this is an 18+ event. No persons under the age of 18 will be permitted. For more information about the Krewe of Houmas and their upcoming Extravaganza, please visit their Facebook page.