Krewe of Houmas will rule on Mardi Gras day

The Krewe of Houmas will rule over Mardi Gras Day on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 with their parade beginning at 12:30pm along the traditional Houma westside route. This year’s theme is Made for Each Other.

This year, King Houmas LXXVII is Hank Robards. Queen Houmas LXXVIII is Alayna Marie Pullaro.

Maids are Miss Ella Marie Baudouin, Miss Juliette Elise Trahan, Miss London Grace Watkins, Miss Elise Clair Cazayoux, Miss Ella Grace Rau, and Miss Gracean Elizabeth Schexnayder. Dukes are Mr. Rick Robards, Mr. Doug Gregory, Mr. Claude Thompson, Mr. J.J. Buquet, Mr. Charles Kornegay and Mr. Dale Thompson Jr.

Pages to their Majesties are: Miss Isla Jane Rau, Miss Allyce Aimee Johnson, Miss Stella Julian Walker, Master Noah John Buquet, Master Matthew James Bonvillian and Master Samuel John Kinabrew Tipton.

Parade captain is Joe Boudreaux. Ball and Tableau captain is Jarred Danos. President is John Breaux and Extravaganza captain is John Casey.

The Krewe of Houmas is an all-male krewe with 425 members. The parade has 19 floats total, 16 of which are throwing floats. This year’s parade features seven marching bands: Oklahoma Southern University, University of West Alabama, Vandebilt Catholic High School, Terrebonne High School, Ellender High School, Istrouma High School and St. James High School.

Founded in 1946, The Krewe of Houmas is Terrebonne Parish’s oldest Carnival Club. The Krewe of Houmas first paraded in 1947. King Houmas I was John Foolkes and Queen Houmas I was Gloria Babin. Unlike today’s Kings that are selected by the Krewe members, King Foolkes was elected from a ballot of candidates placed in the Houma Daily Courier!

For years, the Krewe rented floats (and even riding costumes) from clubs in New Orleans. To get to Houma, the floats were put on barges and sent down the Intracoastal Canal. In those days, the route started in East Houma and crossed into West Houma over the Intracoastal Waterway over the Main Street Bridge. Revelers could watch the parade on either side of town or take in a special view from their boats sitting in the Intracoastal.

The Krewe of Houmas will once again conclude the Mardi Gras season as the only krewe to roll our entire parade through the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center with a large Party to follow. We invite our community to come enjoy our parade and pass a good time at our 2024 Extravaganza!!!

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/krewe-of-houmas-extravaganza-mmxxiv-tickets-789220739477?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios