Krewe of Hyacinthians welcomes you on a journey to Toyland!

2024 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes & Safety Tips
February 3, 2024
2024 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes & Safety Tips
February 3, 2024

The Krewe of Hyacinthians is the oldest women’s carnival club in Terrebonne Parish, founded in 1951. All Hail Queen Hyacinth LXXIII Dr. Mary Eschete and the King of the Krewe of Hyacinthians Philip Bourque!

 

The Royal Maids are: Ruth Bourque; Jessica Bourque; Rebecca Hinson; Jane Chauvin; Suzy Johnson; and Lisa Robichaux. The Royal Dukes are: Ben Portier; Tim Stevens; Rene Williams; Charles Chauvin; Edward Huerstel; and Edward Olivier. Pages for their majesties are: Ava Hebert, Jenna Rogers, David Hinson and Sye Broussard. Scroll bearers are Camille Pellegrin and Andrew Hinson. Captain of the Ball is Jenna Parra and Captain of the Parade is Angelle Caro Thibodeaux.

 

Queen Hyacinth LXXIII Dr. Mary Eschete
King of the Krewe of Hyacinthians Phil Bourque
Maid Ruth Bourque

Maid Jessica Bourque
Maid Rebecca Hinson
Maid Jane Chauvin

Maid Suzy Johnson
Maid Lisa Robichaux
Duke Ben Portier

Duke Tim Stevens
Duke Rene Williams
Duke Charles Chauvin

Duke Edward Huerstel
Duke Edward Olivier
Page Ava Hebert

Page Jenna Rogers
Page David Hinson
Page Sye Broussard

Scroll Bearer Andrew Hinson
Scroll Bearer Camile Pellegrin
Captain of the Ball Jenna Para

Captain of the Parade Angelle Thibodeaux

 

Over the last 72 years, the Club has grown to 485 members. We take pride in our unique themes and detailed costumes. The Krewe of Hyacinthians features a specialty throw, custom decorated sunglasses. Each member hand decorates the sunglasses to hand to lucky members of the viewing public. This year, our Club’s theme is Hyacinthians Visits Toyland, featuring well-known toys, both new and old. From Barbie to Bubbles, See & Say to Smurfs, your childhood toy box comes to life during our parade!


 

Our parade features a Captains’ Float, our Queen’s Float with our four Pages, our BRAND NEW Maids’ Float with our six Royal Maids, our two scroll bearers in convertible, and 17 throwing floats.

 

Honorees joining our Parade include Relay for Life Cancer survivor/warrior, Terrebonne Parish Teachers of the Year (elementary, middle/jr high, and high school), as well as Terrebonne Parish Principal of the Year. Royal American Miss Louisiana and Miss Teen Louisiana will also be honored guests in our parade. Further providing entertainment for parade-goers will be the Cajun Music Preservation Society and the Lagniappe Auto Club.

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 3, 2024

2024 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes & Safety Tips

Read more