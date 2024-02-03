Krewe of Hyacinthians welcomes you on a journey to Toyland!

The Krewe of Hyacinthians is the oldest women’s carnival club in Terrebonne Parish, founded in 1951. All Hail Queen Hyacinth LXXIII Dr. Mary Eschete and the King of the Krewe of Hyacinthians Philip Bourque!

The Royal Maids are: Ruth Bourque; Jessica Bourque; Rebecca Hinson; Jane Chauvin; Suzy Johnson; and Lisa Robichaux. The Royal Dukes are: Ben Portier; Tim Stevens; Rene Williams; Charles Chauvin; Edward Huerstel; and Edward Olivier. Pages for their majesties are: Ava Hebert, Jenna Rogers, David Hinson and Sye Broussard. Scroll bearers are Camille Pellegrin and Andrew Hinson. Captain of the Ball is Jenna Parra and Captain of the Parade is Angelle Caro Thibodeaux.

Over the last 72 years, the Club has grown to 485 members. We take pride in our unique themes and detailed costumes. The Krewe of Hyacinthians features a specialty throw, custom decorated sunglasses. Each member hand decorates the sunglasses to hand to lucky members of the viewing public. This year, our Club’s theme is Hyacinthians Visits Toyland, featuring well-known toys, both new and old. From Barbie to Bubbles, See & Say to Smurfs, your childhood toy box comes to life during our parade!

Our parade features a Captains’ Float, our Queen’s Float with our four Pages, our BRAND NEW Maids’ Float with our six Royal Maids, our two scroll bearers in convertible, and 17 throwing floats.

Honorees joining our Parade include Relay for Life Cancer survivor/warrior, Terrebonne Parish Teachers of the Year (elementary, middle/jr high, and high school), as well as Terrebonne Parish Principal of the Year. Royal American Miss Louisiana and Miss Teen Louisiana will also be honored guests in our parade. Further providing entertainment for parade-goers will be the Cajun Music Preservation Society and the Lagniappe Auto Club.