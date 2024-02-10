Krewe of Mardi Gras beckons you to “Come to the Mardi Gras”

The Krewe of Mardi Gras invites you to “Come to the Mardi Gras” as they hit the streets on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6pm. They parade on the traditional Houma eastside route.

The 300 member krewe is made up of men and women. There are 18 floats this year. Bands include White Castle High School, Ellender Memorial High School, Oaklawn Junior High and Grand Caillou Middle School.

This year’s royalty include the King of the Krewe of Mardi Gras Cade Bonvillain and Queen of the Krewe of Mardi Gras Katelyn Boudreaux. Dukes this year are Kurt Blanchard, Kaleb Scott, Ryan LeBlanc and Justin Solet. Maids this year are Terri Scott, Hillary Scott, Rose Helluin and Bernice Leboeuf. Pages are Addison Scott, Kiana Gisclair, Jaycub Zeringue and Xzavion Eschete. Parade Captain is SP LaRussa and President is Mike Trosclair.

This year’s Grand Marshal is the Cajun Ninja Jason Derouen.