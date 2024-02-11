Krewe of Terreanians will “Rock the Ride”

The Krewe of Terreanians invites you to join them as they “Rock the Ride” in Houma on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 12:30pm.

The 535-member, all male krewe features 24 throwing floats and seven marching bands to include: Vandebilt Catholic High School, Lutcher High School, H.L. Bourgeois High School, South Terrebonne High School, West St. Mary High School, Evergreen Junior High, and Houma Junior High. The parade will also include Boy Scouts, Coast Guard, Houma Clown Unit, Stilt Walkers, Mr. & Mrs. Mardi Gras Alligator!

King Terre LXXIV Robert Champagne III and Queen Terre LXXIV Sydney Leanne Thibodeaux will reign over this year’s parade. Dukes are Dow Drobish, John Benoit, Kurt Cheramie, Edward Trahan, Elie McRae, and Travis Champagne. Maids are Ryan Elizabeth Bordelon, Abigail Faye Arceneaux, Daniela Jolie Bonvillain, Addison Claire Bascle, Emily Claire Benton, and Brooke Elise Hebert. Pages to their majesties are Kory Cynthia Champagne, Monroe Elizabeth Champagne, Klaire Elizabeth Domangue, Oliver Shawn Champagne, Sawyer Michael Stevens and Luke David Trahan. Captain of the Parade is Scott Hebert and Captain of the Ball is Jared Toups.