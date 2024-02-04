Krewe of Titans welcomes Grand Marshal Ken Himel

The Krewe of Titans takes to the streets of Houma on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, following the Krewe of Hyacinthians along the traditional Houma Westside route.

The krewe features 25 floats. Parade Captain is Shannon Lagendyk.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Chief Ken Himel.

Ken Himel was appointed Fire Chief of Bayou Cane Fire Department in August of 2012. BCFD is located in Houma, LA which is approximately 50 miles southwest of New Orleans. BCFD began as an all-volunteer department in 1968 and has progressed into a combination department that is currently, all career.

Chief Himel began his career in 1993 with Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. Throughout his tenure with Thibodaux he held several company officers positions, served on the fire board, and was the department’s Director of Fire Prevention.

In 1994, he accepted an Inspector’s position with the LA State Fire Marshal’s Office. He was promoted to the ranks of Assistant District Supervisor before transferring from the inspection division to the Arson Division.

Chief Himel is a 4-time graduate of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland; and is a Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator. Throughout his career Chief Himel has obtained several certifications through LSU-FETI and has also completed the Basic Law Enforcement Academy and is P.O.S.T. Certified. He is a certified Fire Instructor II; owner of 5 Horn Leadership, LLC; and teaches classes throughout the region. He has attended Nicholls State University and is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern.

Himel is a member of the LA State Fireman’s Association, LA Association of Fire Chiefs and currently serves on the executive board as the 3rd District Representative, the International Association of Arson Investigators, National Association of Fire Investigators, the National Fire Academy Alumni Association, and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Outside of the fire service, He enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending as much time as possible with his wife Kristy and their daughter, Katie.