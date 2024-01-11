Lafourche Library 2024 Parade schedule announced

The Lafourche Parish Public Library is set to host its annual parades for children, their families and friends, and spectators wanting to take part in this year’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

Each year, the library hosts parades to offer families an opportunity to celebrate Mardi Gras in a safe and child-friendly environment. This year, three library krewes are set to roll.

At each parade, children are welcome to dress in costume and can either walk or ride in strollers and wagons (decorations are encouraged, but are not necessary). For children’s safety, no motorized vehicles are allowed.

Children should bring their own Mardi Gras throws.

Spectators are encouraged to attend.

Mark your calendars for these library Mardi Gras parades.

GHEENS

Children 12 and under can take part in the Gheens Branch Library’s annual Krewe du Gheens parade, which will roll at 4:15 p.m. on February 5 at the library, 153 N. Leon Drive.

THIBODAUX

Preschool children and their families are invited to take part in the Thibodaux Branch Library’s Krewe of Bookworms which begins at 10 a.m. on February 7 at the Warren F. Harang Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd., in Thibodaux. Those wanting to participate should arrive in time for the 9:15 a.m. parade lineup.

LOCKPORT

Children ages 5 and under are invited to participate in the Lockport Branch Library’s Krewe of Once Upon a Time, to be held at the library, 720 Crescent Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on February 8.