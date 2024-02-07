Luminate Houma to host special Mardi Gras Performance

Fletcher Technical Community College To Host 2024 Precision Ag SummitFebruary 7, 2024
Dorothy “Dot” Richard RedmondFebruary 7, 2024
It’s Mardi Gras season! Let’s light up downtown!
Luminate Houma with Spilt Liquor Productions will host Justin Patterson (Deejay Juice) at The Balcony on February 10, 2024 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
“We’re still renovating Memorial Park, but don’t you worry, our friends at The Balcony are letting the good times roll at their place,” reads a post from Luminate Houma. “This will be a 21 and up party, so make your plans now. Y’all know you can’t miss this!”
Luminate Houma’s special Mardi Gras performance is sponsored by the Houma Downtown Development Corporation, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, and Jam Up Marketing. For more information, please visit Luminate Houma’s Facebook page.