Rouses Markets unveils new sweet and savory king cake flavors for 2024

Rouses Markets has released nine new king cake flavors in celebration of Mardi Gras 2024, and they’re available for purchase now!

“No Mardi Gras celebration would be complete without a Rouses Markets king cake,” reads a statement from the local grocery chain. “Every year, our King Cake Krewe makes almost 600,000 king cakes during Carnival season.”

Costumers shopping in store this year can choose from the classic version, or a filled king cake in one of Rouses Market’s signature flavors, including praline, apple, Bavarian, strawberry cream cheese, wedding cake, cookie dough, red velvet, half lemon/half chocolate Doberge, white chocolate strawberry, brown, and banana’s foster. There’s a flavor for everyone!

Beyond the sweet varieties, Rouses Markets also has unique, savory options, featuring in-house crawfish mix and famous boudin. There is also a Mardi Gras Muffuletta version, which is soft bakery fresh bread layered with freshly sliced honey ham, hard salami, mortadella, provolone, and Rouse’s Olive Salad. The bread is topped with a cheese cause (mornay) and toasted festively with color sesame seeds. Available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, these three savory king cakes add a unique twist to the traditional lineup.