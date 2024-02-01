St. Bernadette’s Krewe of Pandas presents 2024 Royal Court

St. Bernadette Catholic School in Houma has announced their Krewe of Pandas 2024 Royal Court. The Krewe of Pandas will roll on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

“Our 2024 Royal Court is full of some of the kindest students at SBS. They were all selected at random, but are all so deserving. They have been enjoying their reign so far and looking forward to the parade,” said Reagan MacDiarmid, Kindergarten teacher. “If you ask our Queen and Maids, they are mostly excited about their fancy dresses. Our King and Dukes cannot wait to ride in big convertibles and golf carts. It will truly be a parade to see.”

“We are ready to kick off our 31st year with the Krewe of Pandas Parade! Kindergarteners are the center of the parade, riding in their fully decorated, one of a kind, motorized vehicles or wagons,” explained Emily Peerson, Kindergarten teacher. “7th grade students also participate in the parade by wearing various costumes and helping our kindergarteners. Advertisements about our special event grow larger with every year, ranging from various local TV and radio stations to newspapers and magazines. We have had local celebrities, bands, dance teams, mascots, and many more participate in our parade! Anyone and everyone is invited to attend. Come out and enjoy the experience!”

The 2024 Krewe of Pandas Royal Court members are:

Queen – Amelia Callahan

King – Patrick Rodrigue

Dukes – Grayson Rogers and Jye Coleman

Maids – Olivia Hebert and Autumn Trahan

For more information, please visit the St. Bernadette Catholic School Facebook page.