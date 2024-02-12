State Police Deploys 130 Troopers for Carnival 2024

Louisiana State Troopers are getting ready for the final and busiest weekend of Carnival 2024. Governor Jeff Landry has committed 130 Louisiana State Police Troopers from across the state to assist the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department. Troopers will be on assignment in the French Quarter, Central Business District, surrounding roadways, and parade routes, providing high-visibility vehicle and foot patrols.

Troopers would like to offer everyone a few safety tips to keep you, your family, and your property safe while enjoying the festivities. The public is encouraged to utilize the City of New Orleans NOLA Ready website at www.nola.gov/mardigras , where information about weather, parade delays, and parade route regulations can be found. Paradegoers can also text MARDIGRAS to 77295 to receive essential parade updates. The website also allows you to track parades through https://routewise.nola.gov/, which provides locations of public restrooms, first aid stations, and lost children stations. “Routewise” will also display your current location, which will allow you to copy the URL and text your friends and family your exact location along the parade route. Safety tips, transportation impacts, and extra Mardi Gras information can be found athttps://ready.nola.gov/mardi-gras/.

Personal Safety :

Know where your children are, and do not allow them to play in areas where vehicular traffic is possible and also during the parades while floats are moving.

Abide by laws enacted by the New Orleans City Council regarding safety on parade routes: Do not block intersections with ladders, grills, or other objects. These areas need to be kept open for emergency vehicles. Ladders should be at least 6 feet from barricades; this prevents a ladder and child from tipping over in front of a moving float or onto the roadway.

Do not cross between floats.

If you are unfamiliar with the area you will be walking in, pick up a local map or get directions from reliable people, such as hotel personnel or law enforcement officers.

AVOID vacant areas and dark alleys. There is safety in numbers, so walk with someone you know or stay with the crowd.

vacant areas and dark alleys. There is safety in numbers, so walk with someone you know or stay with the crowd. Do not flash large sums of currency that could catch the eye of criminals.

Carry pertinent information (driver’s license, ID, credit cards, and keys) and valuables in your front pocket.

Avoid carrying bulky purses and wearing expensive/flashy jewelry. Ensure your purse is zipped at all times.

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption. Remember, the first thing alcohol affects is your judgment. A highly intoxicated person can be an easy target for a criminal.

Pay attention to your surroundings and limit cell phone use while walking to avoid being distracted.

Safety for Children :

Once you arrive at your spot on the parade route, have your child identify two landmarks that let them know where they are.

Make a plan ahead of time of what your child should do if they get separated from you. If there is a police officer nearby, the child should go to the officer. If there is no police officer around, the child should look for a family with small children to ask for help.

It is helpful to write a cell phone number on a small piece of paper and pin that paper inside of the child’s shirt or jacket in case they get lost. Even when children have a phone number memorized, it can be challenging to remember when the child is scared.

Notice anyone in the crowd who may be paying a great deal of attention to your child.

Take your child’s picture with your cell phone before you head out for the day. In the event of separation, you can show the police exactly what your child looks like and what they are wearing.

If your child gets separated from you, please utilize the https://routewise.nola.gov/ , which will display the nearest “Lost Child” station.

Driving Safety :

DRIVE SOBER ! Prior to enjoying the festivities, make a plan and stick to it! Get a designated driver, utilize taxis and rideshares, or have a sober family member or friend pick you up and take you home safely. Also, do not get in the vehicle with an impaired driver.

! Prior to enjoying the festivities, make a plan and stick to it! Get a designated driver, utilize taxis and rideshares, or have a sober family member or friend pick you up and take you home safely. Also, do not get in the vehicle with an impaired driver. BUCKLE UP ! Louisiana law requires EVERYONE in the vehicle to be properly restrained. In the event of a crash, the SAFEST place to be is inside the vehicle.

! Louisiana law requires EVERYONE in the vehicle to be properly restrained. In the event of a crash, the SAFEST place to be is inside the vehicle. IF YOU DRINK AND DRIVE YOU WILL GO TO JAIL! Louisiana State Troopers will be aggressively patrolling the roads for impaired drivers.

Parking:

Pay attention to parking signs and use common sense. There will be limited parking available; attempt to carpool or use an alternate form of transportation.

Observe the restricted parking areas in and around the French Quarter and New Orleans Arena. Do not block fire hydrants or driveways. Do not interfere with the flow of traffic on streets or sidewalks to ensure the safe movement of emergency vehicles/personnel responding to calls for service and emergencies.

Following these tips and the parking signs may prevent you from having your vehicle towed or paying a fine.

Remember to remove all valuables from your vehicle or out of public view.

Double-check to ensure your vehicle is locked and the windows are closed. Make sure you have your keys. Also, take a look around you and remember where you parked.

Know pertinent information about your vehicle, such as your license plate number.

If you utilize a smartphone, place a pin on your parking location; this will aid you in finding your vehicle later in the day.

Please remember to utilize the “ See Something, Send Something ” app to report real-time activity to the appropriate investigators. The app is listed as See Send by My Mobile Witness, Inc. It is a nationwide suspicious activity reporting tool for citizens. Both text and pictures may be submitted directly to public safety personnel.

Residents and visitors can also follow Louisiana State Police on our social media pages: www.facebook.com/LouisianaStatePolice/, https://twitter.com/LAStatePolice, or https://www.instagram.com/lastatepolice/.

Louisiana State Police wants everyone to remain safe, make good decisions, and have a Happy Mardi Gras!

To report possibly impaired or aggressive drivers, please dial *LSP (*577) from your cell phone.