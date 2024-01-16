Support the Lafourche Education Foundation with these fun Mardi Gras drinks

Cajun Music Preservation Society to welcome four-time Grammy Nominee Cedric Watson at next Swamp Stomp ConcertJanuary 16, 2024
The Lafourche Education Foundation is kicking off the King Cake Festival early with their Second Line initiative! Local businesses are donating a portion of their proceeds from special Mardi Gras-themed cocktails and drinks to benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation.
“The Bayou King Cake Festival Second Line is a fun addition to the festival that allows community members and businesses to support our cause before the King Cake Festival even begins,” explained Dr. Channing Parfait, Lafourche Education Foundation Board President. “The Second Line was part of our inaugural event last year, and we are lucky to have doubled the number of businesses participating in our second year. Whether you’re looking for a cocktail or a nutrition shake, there’s something for everyone.”
Here is a list of participating locations and some of the drinks they are offering:
- Spahr’s – The King Cake Russian
- Fremin’s Restaurant – King Cake Martini
- Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – King Cake Shot
- Cuvée – King Cake Colada
- Beck’s – Mardi Pardi Punch
- Grady V’s – Les Bons Temps Tini
- Southern Nutrition – King Cake Shake
- Willow Café – King Cake Latte
- Brooke’s Malt N’ Burger – Mardi Gras Milkshake
- Almost Heaven Nutrition – King Cake Shake
- Daiquiris and Company – Krewe You Daiquiri
- Walk On’s
- Cinclare
- Gaubert Food Market
- Raising Cane’s
“We’re grateful that each business provides a portion of the proceeds from their specialty item to the Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF). All proceeds from the Bayou King Cake Festival and the Second Line support LEF’s mission to provide grants to teachers who serve the students of Lafourche Parish District Schools,” continued Dr. Parfait. “Thanks to everyone for their support of the Bayou King Cake Festival and the Second Line Trail.”