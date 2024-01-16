Support the Lafourche Education Foundation with these fun Mardi Gras drinks

“The Bayou King Cake Festival Second Line is a fun addition to the festival that allows community members and businesses to support our cause before the King Cake Festival even begins,” explained Dr. Channing Parfait, Lafourche Education Foundation Board President. “The Second Line was part of our inaugural event last year, and we are lucky to have doubled the number of businesses participating in our second year. Whether you’re looking for a cocktail or a nutrition shake, there’s something for everyone.”

Here is a list of participating locations and some of the drinks they are offering:

Spahr’s – The King Cake Russian

Fremin’s Restaurant – King Cake Martini

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – King Cake Shot

Cuvée – King Cake Colada

Beck’s – Mardi Pardi Punch

Grady V’s – Les Bons Temps Tini

Southern Nutrition – King Cake Shake

Willow Café – King Cake Latte

Brooke’s Malt N’ Burger – Mardi Gras Milkshake

Almost Heaven Nutrition – King Cake Shake

Daiquiris and Company – Krewe You Daiquiri

Walk On’s

Cinclare

Gaubert Food Market

Raising Cane’s

“We’re grateful that each business provides a portion of the proceeds from their specialty item to the Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF). All proceeds from the Bayou King Cake Festival and the Second Line support LEF’s mission to provide grants to teachers who serve the students of Lafourche Parish District Schools,” continued Dr. Parfait. “Thanks to everyone for their support of the Bayou King Cake Festival and the Second Line Trail.”