The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation announces 2024 Mardi Gras Parade, Royal Court

The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation is pleased to present their annual Broadway Mardi Gras Parade and 2024 Royal Court!

The Broadway will host their Mardi Gras Parade on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7534 Hwy 1 beginning at 1:45 p.m. Organizers are pleased to invite friends, family, and community members to come decorate wagon floats and have a great time! Cheerleaders, band members, dance team members, and other are invited to join the parade as well. If you’re interested in getting involved in the parade, please call the Activities Department at (985) 532-1011 to register. The Broadway is accepting Bead Donations as well.

The Broadway’s 2024 Royal Court is as follows:

King Leroy Terrebonne

Queen Betty Terrebonne

1st Duke Billy Rebstock

1st Maid Ramona Gros

2nd Duke Adam Blanchard

2nd Maid Barbara Brunet

2024 Valentine Sweet Heart Couple, King Lovall Saucier and Queen Mary Ann Saucier

For more information about the Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation, please visit their Facebook or website.