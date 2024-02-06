The City of Thibodaux to host Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball

February 6, 2024
February 6, 2024

The City of Thibodaux will host a Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at the Warren J Harang Auditorium from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

 

Live music will be provided by Highway 315, with food and catering from Joie de Vivre Catering, Inc. A drawing for the new 2024 King and Queen will take place at the event!


 

Tickets will be sold in advance for $7, and at the door for $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Thibodaux Recreation Department, 151 Peltier Park Drive, in Thibodaux.

For more information, please call (985) 446-7235, or visit the City of Thibodaux Facebook page.

