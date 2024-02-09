The Krewe of Apollo Celebrates Their 60th Anniversary!

In the heart of Lockport, the Krewe of Apollo proudly presented their 2024 royalty during a dazzling announcement party. Reigning as Queen Apollo X is none other than the esteemed Mrs. Brandi Adams, a cherished member of the Lockport community.

Brandi Adams is the wife to Mr. Lance Adams and loving mother to Ryne Mayet, Brynne-Noelle Mayet, and Kynleigh Adams. She is the daughter of Freddie and Millie Munch, and daughter-in-law of Morlan and Patricia Adams. Brandi’s roots in the community run deep, reflecting a genuine connection to the people she represents. With an impressive 12-year history as a member of the Krewe of Apollo, her commitment to the organization is unwavering.

The Queen’s royal court features Queen’s Escort Lance Adams, Pages Layla Pennison, Audrey Loupe, Drake Pennison, Luke Arceneaux, and James Mayeur. Adding to the royal charm are First Maid Florence Bradford and Second Maid Mary Vedros.

The theme for this year’s festivities is “Apollo Throws a Party,” promising a jubilant and lively atmosphere. The highly anticipated parade, scheduled for Saturday, February 10 at noon, will roll through the streets of the Town of Lockport in their traditional parade route, filling the air with joy and excitement.

As the Krewe of Apollo marks its 60th anniversary of riding, the milestone is a testament to the enduring spirit and commitment of its members. The Krewe’s Officers are Brett Hebert, Krewe Captain; Lance Adams, President. Douglas Reulet, Vice President; Annette Adams, Secretary and Mandy Martin, Treasurer.

Behind the scenes, a dynamic board of members plays a pivotal role in shaping the krewe’s vision and ensuring its continued success. Dolores Davis, Terrie Pierce, Debbie Freeman, Becky Cheramie, Matthew Gros, Tory Dickerson, and Brenda Baudoin contribute their expertise and dedication to the organization’s vibrant tapestry.

As the Krewe of Apollo prepares to embark on its 60th year of parading, the community eagerly awaits the grand spectacle that promises to be a highlight of the year. With a rich history and a bright future ahead, the krewe remains a pillar of tradition and celebration in Lockport, creating cherished memories for generations to come.

