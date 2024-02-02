The Krewe of Hercules celebrates 40 years!

The Krewe of Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras parades in Houma, taking to the streets on Friday, February 2, 2024, starting at 6pm. This is the Krewe’s 40th anniversary! This year’s theme is “Throw Me Something, Mister.” King Hercules XXXIX is Nelson Kramer, Jr.

The krewe has 950 members, making them the largest men’s club in our area. This year there are 38 throwing floats, four marching bands including Terrebonne High School, H.L. Bourgeois High School, Donaldsonville High School, and the Storyville Jazz Band.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Gavin Dugas!

The Dukes are: Blair Kramer, Mark Thibodeaux, James Trosclair, John Soileau, William Gregg, Chad Richoux Jr., Robert Bertinot, Clarence Denenea, Brad Gautreaux, Hunter Poiencot, Troy Sparks, and Wilfred Allridge III.

Goddesses are: Ashton Kramer, Dru Thibodeaux, Jamie Trosclair, Chole Trosclair, Allie Soileau, Rieleigh Gregg, Gabrielle Authement, Aubrey Billiot, Breonna Falgout, Emma Gautreaux, Eliza Thibodeaux, Kelsey Sparks, and Anaya Batiste.

Pages are Kaycen Crochet, Gracyn Davidson, Kyla Sampay, Owen Kramer, Jase Stansbury, and Leelen Dehart.

Parade Captain is S.P. LaRussa; Ball Captain is Mark Pitre; Captain of the Royal Court is Mike LaRussa.