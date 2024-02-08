The Suites at Sugar Mill Point presents 2024 Krewe of Ageless Mardi Gras Royal Court

The Suites at Sugar Mill Point Assisted Living & Memory Care Center recently hosted their annual Mardi Gras Ball, and are excited to present the 2024 Krewe of Ageless Mardi Gras Royal Court!

“Our residents were so excited to be able to welcome back our Krewe of Ageless this year, with it being the first Mardi Gras Ball since the pandemic,” said Emily Duthu, Activities Director at the Suites at Sugar Mill. “Their families and friends came together to make it a wonderful night full of music, king cake, and endless dancing. It is such a joy to bring fun back into their lives and have the community participate in making these events special for our residents to enjoy.”

The Suites at Sugar Mill Point wishes to thank to Haydel Memorial Hospice Terrebonne Homecare Inc. and Journey Hospice Agape Care Louisiana for the delicious king cakes, Terrebonne Parish Library System for our court’s beautiful sashes, And We & Mrs. Jones for the amazing entertainment.

2024 KREWE OF AGELESS MARDI GRAS ROYAL COURT

King – Joe Fidler

Queen – Shirley Guillot

Maid – Grace Bush

Duke – Carroll Lirette

Maid – Thelma James

Duke– Elie (Al) Klingman