Thibodaux shares 2024 parade routes

The City of Thibodaux and Thibodaux Police Department have shared this year’s parade routes.

 

February 4, 2024
Krewe of Shaka – 12:30 PM
Krewe of Ambrosia – 2:00 PM
February 11, 2024
Krewe of Cleophas – 12:30 PM
Krewe of Chronos – Immediately Following Cleophas

These Krewes will all start and end at Nicholls State University.


Parades will start on Audubon Ave. at Afton Dr. proceeding north. Turn left onto Menard St. headed west. Turn right onto Canal Blvd. headed north until W. 2nd St., then turn left onto W. 2nd St headed west. Proceed onto La. 1 to Jackson St. South on Jackson St. Turn left onto W. 9th St headed east to Canal Blvd. Turn left on Canal Blvd. then right onto E. 7th St headed east. Turn right onto Bayou Ln. traveling south and continue to N. Acadia Rd. Turn left onto N. Acadia Rd. and continue east to Audubon Ave. At Audubon Ave. turn left and continue north to Nichols State University ending at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Total Distance- 3.8 miles

 

CITY OF THIBODAUX FAT TUESDAY ROUTE
Krewe of Ghana Parade Route – 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday February 13 (Fat Tuesday).
Parade will start on Iris St. west to Rock St. Turn left on Rock St., then right on School St. School St. to Canal Blvd., then right and immediately onto St. Charles St. headed north. Turn left on Menard St. to Canal Blvd. then right up to W. 2nd St. Turn left on W. 2nd St. headed west to La. 1. La 1. to Jackson St., then left traveling south on Jackson St. Turn left onto W. 9th St. and continue east to Canal Blvd. Turn left onto Canal Blvd. and continue to E. 7th St. Once on E. 7th St., turn right onto St. Charles St. and travel south to Gerald T. Peltier. At Gerald T. Peltier turn left and continue east to S. Acadia Rd. Parade will disperse at M.L.K. Blvd.
