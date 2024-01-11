Thibodaux’s newest Mardi Gras supply store is officially open

Laissez les bons temps rouler, Thibodaux! Lafourche Parish’s newest Mardi Gras supply store, Bayou Beads and Throws, is officially open for business.

Bayou Beads and Throws opened their doors earlier today (Thursday, January 11, 2024) with a grand opening ceremony, ribbon cutting, and open house. The supply store offers everything needed for a fun Mardi Gras season , including beads, toys, light up items, pillows, foam footballs, apparel, and more.

“I was originally with Ship-N-Geaux in Thibodaux, where we also sold seasonal items in the store for Christmas, Easter, etc. When I started selling Louisiana and Mardi Gras items to sell, I noticed people were actually coming in specifically to buy those things to send to their loved ones out of town,” explained Felicia Pierce, owner of Bayou Beads and Throws. “It got me thinking about 7 months ago of other things I could do that focused around a Louisiana theme, and I noticed Lafourche Parish needed a Mardi Gras store. So one thing led to another, and that’s how the Bayou Beads and Throws came about!”

Bayou Beads and Throws is located at 213 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux and is open from Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. through Mardi Gras 2024. Pierce will also be offering special deals, such as Float Nights where groups of 5 or more shoppers receive an additional 10% off their purchase. All shoppers from now through Saturday will receive 10% off their purchase in celebration of the store’s grand opening. Come get ready for a fun carnival season!