TPPL announces modified hours in observance of Mardi Gras

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System has announced modified hours in anticipation of Mardi Gras.

Please reference the schedule below with the following guide:

Dates marked in PURPLE represent days all Terrebonne Parish Libraries will close by 4:00 p.m.

represent days all Terrebonne Parish Libraries will close by 4:00 p.m. Dates marked in GREEN represent days the Main Library Branch will be closed all day.

represent days the Main Library Branch will be closed all day. Dates marked in YELLOW represent days all Terrebonne Parish Libraries will close in observance of Mardi Gras.

For more information, questions, or clarifications, please call (985) 876-5861 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook page.