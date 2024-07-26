$1.1 million announced in Hurricane Ida aid for Lafourche Parish for demolition and removal of structures

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,136,246 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Ida hit southeast Louisiana hard, destroying too many homes across Lafourche Parish. This $1.1 million will help Lafourche Parish demolish damaged homes and protect Louisianians from injuries caused by their collapse,” said Kennedy.

“The toughness of South Louisiana continues to show long after Hurricane Ida hit our shores,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will aid Lafourche Parish in their return to wholeness.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: