$1.1 million in hurricane aid announced for Lafourche Parish

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently announced $6,859,941 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Laura hit southwest Louisiana, and Hurricane Ida struck southeast, leaving damage to communities in their paths. I’m grateful for this $6.9 million, which will help Louisianians recover from the tough storms,”said Kennedy.

“South Louisiana has shown its resiliency while rebuilding from Hurricanes Laura and Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy.“This funding will support needed repairs to our communities and ensure we are better prepared for future storms.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$4,454,498 to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative, Inc. for the permanent restoration of their north power distribution system as a direct result of Hurricane Laura.

$1,253,139 to New Orleans’ Congregation Temple Sinai for permanent restoration required as a result of Hurricane Ida.