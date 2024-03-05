$1.5 Million announced for Lafourche Parish in Hurricane Ida Relief

March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Greater Lafourche Port Commission will receive $1,480,987.80 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a building replacement as a result of Hurricane Ida.


“Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana, leaving damage to our ports. I’m thankful to see that this $1.5 million will go toward restoring Louisianians’ office facility at the Lafourche Parish Port,” said Kennedy.

“Louisiana’s coastal communities are resilient despite natural disasters like Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will aid repairs to Port Fourchon buildings and make sure our ports are prepared for future storms.”

