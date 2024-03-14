$1.6 Million announced for Terrebonne Parish in Hurricane Ida Relief

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., today announced $1,575,627 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Ida left many in southeast Louisiana without a safe place to work. I’m grateful this $1.6 million will help cover the costs of temporary offices in Houma,” said Kennedy.

“While Hurricane Ida recovery continues, South Louisiana remains resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help restore Terrebonne Parish and make sure our bayou communities are equipped to weather future storms.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: